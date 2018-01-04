Massachusetts snow totals (updated): Jan. 4, 2018

(WHDH) — The snow has started to pile up across Massachusetts. Almost all of the state is under a winter storm warning. Some areas are under a blizzard warning.

So how much snow has fallen so far? Here’s a check on the totals:

Weymouth: 13″

Rockland: 13″

Wakefield: 11.2″

North Reading: 9.2″

Taunton: 14.6″

Bridgewater: 13″

Hanover: 12″

Natick: 10.5″

Gardner: 10″

Millis: 9″

Charlestown (Boston): 12.2″

Hyde Park (Boston): 9″

New Bedford: 8.6″

Scituate: 5″

Spencer: 10″

Danvers: 10″

Tewksbury: 10.7″

Groton: 9.6″

Haverhill: 8.5″

Worcester: 9″

Quincy: 8.5″

[3p] Latest storm reports of highest snowfall (left) & max wind gusts (right); the entire list can be found here: https://t.co/2N91jksHAh pic.twitter.com/NpXWKAqVLs — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 4, 2018

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

