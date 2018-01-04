Massachusetts snow totals (updated): Jan. 4, 2018

(WHDH) — The snow has started to pile up across Massachusetts. Almost all of the state is under a winter storm warning. Some areas are under a blizzard warning.
So how much snow has fallen so far? Here’s a check on the totals:
Weymouth: 13″
Rockland: 13″
Wakefield: 11.2″
North Reading: 9.2″
Taunton: 14.6″
Bridgewater: 13″
Hanover: 12″
Natick: 10.5″
Gardner: 10″
Millis: 9″
Charlestown (Boston): 12.2″
Hyde Park (Boston): 9″
New Bedford: 8.6″
Scituate: 5″
Spencer: 10″
Danvers: 10″
Tewksbury: 10.7″
Groton: 9.6″
Haverhill: 8.5″
Worcester: 9″
Quincy: 8.5″
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)