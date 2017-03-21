Massachusetts soldier reported MIA in 1950 coming home

BOSTON (AP) — The remains of an Army medic from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action during the Korean War in 1950 are returning home for burial.

The Department of Defense announced Tuesday that Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr., of Hampden, is scheduled to be buried in Holyoke at the end of this month with full military honors.

Hauterman was 19 years old when he was reported missing in action during the fighting withdrawal from the Chosin Reservoir in December 1950.

Because neither the Chinese nor the North Korean armies listed Hauterman as a prisoner, and no returning American POWs reported any information about Hauterman, he was declared dead.

Remains recovered in 1954 and buried the next year in Hawaii were re-examined last year and determined to be those of Hauterman.

