Massachusetts State Police add 6 to ‘Most Wanted’ list

(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police announced Wednesday the addition of six fugitives to its “Most Wanted” list, including a man accused of murdering his estranged girlfriend, another accused of kidnapping and pistol-whipping two victims, an accomplice in a fatal home invasion, and a man accused of attacking a woman and a dog with a machete.

Steven Touch, 28, is described as Asian, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has dark hair, dark eyes and several tattoos. Police say he is wanted for murder and related charges for his role in a fatal 2012 home invasion in Billerica.

Cornell Bell, 46, is described as Jamaican, about 5 feet 4 inches, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he speaks with a heavy accent. They say he is wanted for murdering his girlfriend inside her Weymouth home on Aug. 19, 2017.

Thomas Vargus, 45, is described as Caucasian, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his face, neck, and scalp. Police say he attacked a woman and dog in Taunton with a machete last week.

Daniel Christian is about 6 feet 6 inches, 240 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos. Police say he is wanted for his role in a brazen daylight shooting in Gardner on July 18, 2017.

Jeffrey Lopez, 27, is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 9 inches, 170-185 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos. Police say Lopez is wanted for an incident in which he and others kidnapped, pistol-whipped, assaulted and robbed two people over a period of several hours in Lynn in Jan. 2017.

Jovett Resende, 28, is described as Cape Verdean, 5 feet 9 inches, 135 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos. Police say he is wanted in a non-fatal shooting of a woman in Brockton on Aug. 2, 2017.

