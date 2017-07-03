Massachusetts State Police arrest man accused of driving 122 mph on I-495

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Police say they arrested a driver on I-495 in Hopkinton after the driver was reportedly driving 122 mph in a posted 65 mph zone Sunday morning.

According to officials, dark blue BMW sedan was seen speeding down the highway. State Troopers followed the car observing as it continued to drive aggressively, recklessly passing other vehicles and changing lanes without signaling.

Troopers opted to follow the suspect without alerting him for fear that he would try to flee.

Once traffic slowed the driver down, state police were able to pull the car over and the driver.

That driver was identified as 22-year-old Plutarco Castellanos of Holden.

Castellanos was charged with operating negligently to endanger, marked lanes violation, failure to signal, and speeding. He was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Framingham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)