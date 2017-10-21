Massachusetts State Police: Fatal crash in Westminster on Route 2

WESTMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Westminster on Route 2 around 9:05 p.m. on Friday.

The crash happened on Route 2 eastbound, west of Exit 26.

The driver, Michelle A. Upshaw, 31, of Concord, attempted to change lanes when she hit another car driven by a 65-year-old Fitchburg woman.

This caused Upshaw to veer in and out of her lane before hitting the guardrail along the breakdown lane. Her car then flipped over and went sliding across the road, before hitting the guardrail on the median side.

Upshaw was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other driver was uninjured.

Massachusetts State Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)