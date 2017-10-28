Massachusetts State Police: Fatal single vehicle roll-over crash on Route 140-South

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said there was a fatal single vehicle roll-over crash on Route 140-South that happened around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened about 1/4 mile north of Exit-4 according to police.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 25-year-old Acushnet man was traveling South when he lost control anf traveled into the cable guardrail on the left side of the highway, causing his vehicle to roll over.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

Police said they are not sure what caused the man to lose control of his car at this time, however, alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Route 140-South was closed for 3.5 hours while officials conducted their investigation.

The name of the man involved has not been released.

There were no other people in the car at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation; 7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)