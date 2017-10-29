Massachusetts State Police identify 25-year-old man killed in single-car crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police identified the 25-year-old man killed in a single-car crash in New Bedford on Saturday as Dylan Viera of Acushnet.

Police said the crash happened at 12:15 a.m. on Route 140-South near Exit-4.

Investigators said Viera lost control and traveled into the cable guardrail on the left side of the highway, causing his vehicle to roll over.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

