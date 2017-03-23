Massachusetts State Police identify trooper, 31, who died suddenly

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) – An off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Authorities said Matthew Daigle, 31, suffered a medical emergency while running in his hometown.

The trooper was rushed to Framingham Union Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police officials said Daigle was “highly-regarded and deeply respected by his brother and sister troopers, as well other members of the first-responder community who knew him.”

Daigle joined the state police in March 2012 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“Our thoughts at this time, and our prayers, are with his family. He is survived by his wife Christine, father, sister and in-laws,” state police said.

Details of funeral services will be announced in the coming days.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)