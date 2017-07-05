Massachusetts State Police seek ‘dangerous’ man wanted in connection with homicide

WENDELL, Mass. (WHDH) — The Massachusetts State Police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide on Wednesday in the town of Wendell.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lewis Starkey for murder, assault to murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Starkey is likely traveling in a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont plate number QLTMKR.

Starkey should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Anyone who sees Starkey or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

No additional details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is made known.

