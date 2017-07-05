Massachusetts State Police seek man wanted in fatal Wendell shooting

WENDELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide on Wednesday in Wendell.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lewis Starkey III for murder, assault to murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said a 48-year-old woman was found in a home shot to death at around midnight, sparking a manhunt. He then allegedly drove to Chicopee and police said he went into Specialized Trucking Company, where he worked. Starkey allegedly fired through the glass at an employee and took off when his gun malfunctioned.

The employee from the trucking company was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel and glass. Police said Starkey’s motive for shooting the employee is under investigation.

Police said Starkey is likely traveling in a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with the Vermont license plate QLTMKR. Starkey should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Anyone who sees Starkey or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

