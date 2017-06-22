Massachusetts State Police seek missing developmentally disabled woman

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with developmental disabilities who they say was last seen at a shared living home in Worcester.

Brianna Lafrennie, 22, left the home on Saturday, June 17, and never returned. Her mobile phone appears to have been turned off, according to police.

Lafrennie is said to be “high-functioning,” but it’s not clear if she has her needed medications.

At this time, there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing or foul play, police say.

Lafrennie is said to be 5 feet 5 inches, about 200 pounds, with dark brown eyes. She also has a large tattoo on her lower back that says “Family” in black letters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

