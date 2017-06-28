Massachusetts State Police seek SUV, 3-year-old boy after ‘domestic assault’

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Massachusetts State Police say they are searching for a vehicle “associated” with a missing three-year-old boy.

The suspected vehicle is said to be a green Jeep Cherokee with a broken windshield. It could be heading to the Lynn area, according to investigators.

Police say the toddler could be in danger. They say the boy’s father took off with him following a domestic assault on Algonquin Terrace in Plymouth Wednesday morning.

Police say they are still gathering evidence to determine if the situation warrants an amber alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No additional details were immediately available.

Correction: child is a male child, believed to be with father. Vehicle may be heading to the #Lynn area. If seen, call 911 immediately. https://t.co/UFcX9iTDkl — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 28, 2017

Seeking dark green Jeep Cherokee w/broken windshld assoc. w/missing & poss endangered 3yr girl after #Plymouth domestic assault this AM. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 28, 2017

*AMBER ALERT*

Parental kidnapping-3YO son of male suspect, Algonquin Terr 8:50am green Jeep Cherokee/broken windshield/Cape plates-unk reg. — Plymouth Police Dept (@Plymouth_Police) June 28, 2017

