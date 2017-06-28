Massachusetts State Police seek SUV associated with missing 3-year-old boy

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Massachusetts State Police say they are searching for a vehicle “associated” with a missing three-year-old boy.

The suspected vehicle is said to be a green Jeep Cherokee with a broken windshield. It could be heading to the Lynn area, according to investigators.

Police say the toddler could be in danger. They say the boy’s father took off with him following a domestic incident in Plymouth Wednesday morning.

No additional details were immediately available.

