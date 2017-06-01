Massachusetts State Police sergeant suspended after alleged OUI arrest

MENDON, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police sergeant has been suspended from the police force with pay after an alleged drunken driving arrest in Mendon over the weekend.

State police say Sergeant Dennis Remkus was arrested Sunday night on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol.

A Mendon police officer arrested Remkus on Washington Street after a motor vehicle stop. He was said to be off-duty at the time.

No additional details were immediately available.

