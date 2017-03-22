Massachusetts State Police trooper, 31, dies suddenly

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - An off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Authorities said the trooper, 31, suffered a medical emergency while “performing physical training.”

The trooper was rushed to Framingham Union Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the trooper’s name is being withheld. They said he joined the state police in Oct. 2011 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“Our thoughts at this time, and our prayers, are with his family. He is survived by his wife, father, sister and in-laws,” state police said.

