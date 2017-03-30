BOSTON (AP) — The state says it will pick up the tab for low-income students who take advance placement exams in math and science.

The announcement by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Thursday comes after dedicated federal funding for the AP exams was eliminated, creating uncertainty for school districts.

Polito says Massachusetts will allocate $326,000 from a fund that promotes science, technology and math education to cover the cost — $53 per student per exam — for low-income students. The funding is for this year only.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act, signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015, ended specific funding for the AP exams, shifting it to block grants provided to states.

State education officials noted block grants are also in question due to the current budget uncertainty in Washington.

