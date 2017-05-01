Massachusetts town gets free year-long Amazon Prime membership

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, MA (WHDH) — Residents living in the small Massachusetts town of Manchester-by-the-Sea have been given a free year-long membership to Amazon Prime.

Amazon’s Academy-Award winning film, Manchester by the Sea, arrives on Prime for members to stream on Friday, May 5. To celebrate the film, the company announced that it will give every home in the North Shore town a membership, along with a pack of Wickedly Prime popcorn.

The film received seven Oscar nominations and took home three Oscars, making Amazon Prime Video the first streaming service to win an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The film featured Casey Affleck, who is a native of Falmouth. The Oscar victory marked the first of his career.

