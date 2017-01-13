Massachusetts towns among 100 safest, most dangerous in America

In a recent ranking of the safest communities in the country, Massachusetts has made its mark.

According to the website Neighborhood Scout, the Bay State has three of the top 10 safest towns in the nation as well as an incredible 21 towns that made the top 100 list.

The site’s rankings are based on towns with 25,000 or more people based on the number of crimes for each 1,000 residents, based on crimes reported to the FBI.

Fourth on the list, and tops in Massachusetts, is Franklin, which listed just 4.53 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Also in the top 10 nationally were Lexington (No. 8) and Reading (No. 10).

Oak Ridge, Tennessee came in as the safest town in America, followed by Shoreview, Minnesota and Ridgefield, Connecticut.

New Hampshire had just one entry in the top 100 – Merrimack came in at No. 52.

The site also listed the nation’s most dangerous towns in America, and Massachusetts had six entries, led by Fall River at No. 51. East St. Louis, Illinois came in at No. 1.

No towns in New Hampshire made the list of most dangerous.

For the full list of safest towns, including the rest of towns in Massachusetts, click here.

For the full list of most dangerous towns, click here.

