Massachusetts towns pitch in to help those affected by Harvey

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston launched a “Help for Houston” drive on Tuesday to collect clothing, blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula and non-perishable foods to benefit those affected by Harvey.

By Tuesday afternoon, Boston’s city hall was packed with bins overflowing with donations. One delivery truck even brought 7,000 t-shirts to a donation site.

Salem has joined with Boston in accepting donations. Mayor Kim Driscoll said she received numerous phone calls and emails from residents asking how they could help.

Donations in Salem are being accepted at the police and fire departments, along with the mayor’s office.

The ‘Help for Houston’ drives will run through Thursday at noon in Salem and Thursday until the end of the day. All of the donations will then be shipped to Houston on Friday.

Here’s a list of places in Boston where you can donate:

Boston City Hall – 3rd floor

1010 Mass. Ave – 5th floor

2300 Washington Street, Roxbury – 1st floor

26 Court Street – 1st floor

1483 Tremont Street, Roxbury

Boston Centers for Youth and Families – sites across Boston

