Massachusetts towns set to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several towns in Massachusetts are set to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.

A public gathering will be held in Derby Square in front of Old Town Hall in Salem at Noon today.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will also join religious leaders for a candlelight vigil at City Hall Plaza this afternoon. That ceremony is set to take place at 5 p.m.

Massachusetts leaders are hoping to raise awareness on overdoses and overdose prevention.

