Massachusetts towns set to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several towns in Massachusetts are set to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.

A public gathering will be held in Derby Square in front of Old Town Hall in Salem at Noon today.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will also join religious leaders for a candlelight vigil at City Hall Plaza this afternoon. That ceremony is set to take place at 5 p.m.

Massachusetts leaders are hoping to raise awareness on overdoses and overdose prevention.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending