Massachusetts trail camera captures curious bears

(WHDH) — A camera set up on a trail in western Massachusetts recently captured some curious bears as they passed through the area.

In a video posted on The Trustees Facebook page, one bear could be seen approaching the camera and swatting it with a claw, almost as if it was trying to adjust the camera’s angle. A second bear could be seen strolling around in the background.

The video was taken in the Hilltowns section of the state on private and protected property.

