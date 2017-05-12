Massachusetts woman convicted in car crash that killed 2 little boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who was driving a car that crashed, killing two young brothers she was taking care of, has been convicted of several charges related to the deaths.

The Republican newspaper reports that 24-year-old Suzanne Hardy, of Holland, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Four-year-old Dylan Riel and 1-year-old Jayce Garcia died in the crash in Brimfield in June 2014. Hardy was Dylan’s aunt. Hardy and her own 4-year-old son were injured.

Prosecutors say Hardy swerved to the right around a landscaping truck making a left turn. Her car hit a guardrail on the right side of the road, crossed the center line, and then struck two other vehicles.

Hardy faces sentencing on Monday.

