Massachusetts woman dies in New Hampshire crash

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman has died after her car rolled over into the highway median of a New Hampshire highway.

New Hampshire state police say that 38-year-old Amanda Hadley, of Rowley, died as a result of her injuries after the Friday crash on Interstate 89 in Concord.

Police say Hadley was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer southbound at a high rate of speed. Police say she lost control of the car which then rolled over on the highway and into the median.

Hadley was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

Two other passengers were transported to Concord Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash and that toxicology testing could take several weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)