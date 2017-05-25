Massage therapist accused of raping woman at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after authorities say he raped a woman at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Darnell Williams, 29, of Boston, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Be Relax Message Studio inside the airport’s Terminal B on Sunday night. He was arraigned Thursday in East Boston District Court on a single charge of rape

Prosecutors allege that Williams, a message therapist at the studio, led the victim into a back section of the room and raped her.

The victim reportedly asked Williams to stop touching her inappropriately, but he apparently refused to comply with her request.

Williams’ defense attorney denied the allegations. Prosecutors argued that he confessed to the sexual assault.

His bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Bail for Darnell Williams charged with rape at a massage studio at Logan airport, is set at $5,000 cash #7News pic.twitter.com/vbqlq1BTV5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 25, 2017

