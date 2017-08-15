MassDOT: B Line and Comm Ave expected to reopen Wednesday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said Commonwealth Avenue and the Green Line’s B Branch near the Comm Ave Bridge are both expected to reopen Wednesday morning.

Officials said everything is expected to be back in service in time for Wednesday’s morning commute.

While the major construction work is completed, MassDOT said minor, off-peak reductions are expected as final tasks are finished.

