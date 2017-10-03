MassDOT officials address issues with new inspection sticker machines

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) addressed problems facing the roll-out of their new car inspection system after receiving numerous complaints.

Hundreds of businesses across Massachusetts said they received the new machines and are unable to use them. They said they are losing money because they have to turn drivers away. At some auto repair shops, the new machines are still in bubble wrap with a sign that says a representative needs to come and set it up.

Others complained about software issues and problems printing the actual inspection stickers. They said they are frustrated no one has been available to help and calling the call center either results in a busy signal or being put on a waiting list.

MassDOT officials admit there have been issues in the first couple of days with the roll-out. They said they are working with businesses on the printing issues and are adding people to their call center for businesses to reach out to.

“We’ll be satisfied when all license inspection stations are both installed with their technology but also feel comfortable they can use that technology,” said RMV Registrar Erin Deveney.

RMV officials said people whose inspection stickers expire in October and have been unable to get them renewed still have four weeks to do so.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)