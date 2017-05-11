MassDOT unveils new plans to improve work zone safety

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) unveiled new plans aimed at improving safety in work zones.

Blue LED lights will now replaced manned police cruisers at the start of work zones and radar speed signs will be put in place. “Rumble strips” will also be installed to slow down drivers as they approach those zones.

The changes come after several recent crashes involving police officers in work zones. The most recent happened on I-95 in Burlington.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)