Masseuse raped woman waiting for flight at Logan Airport, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston massage therapist man is facing charges after state police say he raped a woman at Boston’s Logan International Airport over the weekend.

Darnell Williams, 29, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, is accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman at Be Relax Message Studio inside the airport’s Terminal B on Sunday night.

Williams was arraigned Thursday in East Boston District Court on a single charge of rape. He pleaded not guilty.

Police say Williams, who works as a masseuse at the studio, attacked the woman during a massage while she was waiting to fly out of the airport.

The victim reportedly asked Williams to stop touching her inappropriately, but he apparently refused to comply with her request.

Police say the alleged victim became ill on the flight. She later told family members about it when she arrived home, and they contacted state police.

Williams’ defense attorney denied the allegations him. Prosecutors argued that he confessed to the sexual assault.

The suspect’s mother told 7News after the arraignment that her son did not commit the crime.

“He’s had that job for over 7 years. I don’t know why someone would make that kind of accusation about him. He’s not that kind of kid,” Williams’ mother said.

Williams’ bail was set at $5,000 cash. He’s also been ordered to stay away from the airport.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)