Massive army of fiddler crabs march across Massachusetts beach

WAREHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Those on Little Harbor Beach in Wareham on Wednesday experienced quite the sight. An army of fiddler crabs could be seen marching across an estuary.

Video shared by the Wareham Department of Natural Resources showed thousands upon thousands of little crabs swarming a grassy section of the beach.

Fiddler crabs are found along sea beaches, inter-tidal mud flats, lagoons and swamps. They live brief lives of no more than two years.

The crabs are known for their sexually dimorphic claws. They turn dark in the day and light in the dark.

