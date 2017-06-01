Massive blaze breaks out at Reading condo complex

READING, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Reading battled a five-alarm blaze Thursday at at condominium complex.

The massive blaze broke out around 2 p.m. on Sanborn Road. Video from Sky7 showed heavy smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters are still at the scene working to extinguish the flames. Cambridge fire crews are responding to provide assistance.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not known.

No additional details were immediately available.

No injuries so far at 4 alarm fire at condo complex on sandborn street in Reading … #7News pic.twitter.com/aY7krEPnuf — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 1, 2017

