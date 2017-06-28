Massive blaze burns at building under construction in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) — Fire crews are battling a six-alarm blaze at an apartment building that is under construction in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on an upper floor of the vacant building on Dorchester Avenue, which is located in the Ashmont area.

Video from Sky7 showed flames shooting from the roof and heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

Boston Fire Commissioner Joe Finn is asking residents to stay in doors and to avoid the area.

A section of the roof has started to collapse, according to Finn. Crews fear the collapse could worsen and they are taking precautions.

Because the building is still under construction, the sprinkler system is not active.

The building, which is built with a wood-frame, was slated to be inspected in a week and was in the process of booking tenants.

The cause of the fire is not clear. Crews are still at the scene as flames continue to spread.

No firefighters have been injured. One construction worker suffered minor injuries.

The MBTA says the Ashmont station has been closed.

A huge effort out here keeping these flames contained. Still thick smoke billowing from the roof here on Dorchester Ave #7News pic.twitter.com/C6OJDBlCpH — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 28, 2017

Smoky 6 alarm fire still raging on Dot Ave in Ashmont section of Dorchester.#7News pic.twitter.com/1GAhE8qUF6 — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) June 28, 2017

