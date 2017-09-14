Massive blaze destroys condo complex under construction in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) – Flames tore through a four-story, wood-frame condo complex that was under construction in Weymouth early Thursday morning.

The four-alarm blaze broke out on Trotter Road around around 3 a.m. The fire started on the second or third floor before spreading to the roof, according to officials.

“It ran across the attic and basically burnt the roof off,” Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark said.

Crews from several surrounding towns responded to the scene to help fight the fast-moving fire. The fire has since been knocked down, but firefighters spent much of the morning dousing hot sports.

The building is said to be a complete loss, but no injuries were reported. No one was living in the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, but the state fire marshal is assisting with an investigation.

Massive fires destroyed wood-frame apartments under construction in Waltham and Dorchester earlier this summer.

Officials said the fire caused delays on the commuter rail because water lines were running across the tracks. The hoses were cleared from the tracks at around 6:30 a.m.

All trains on the Plymouth and Kingston lines operated about 40 minutes late due to the fire activity. The first train arrived at the South Weymouth station around 6:45 a.m.

Stunning drone footage captured the fire’s aftermath:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)