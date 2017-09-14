Massive blaze destroys condo complex under construction in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Flames tore through a four-story condo complex that was under construction on Trotter Road in Weymouth early Thursday morning.

The four-alarm fire started on the second or third floors of the wood-frame structure before spreading to the roof around 3 a.m., according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the fire caused delays on the commuter rail because water lines were running across the tracks. The hoses were cleared from the tracks at around 6:30 a.m.

The building is said to be a complete loss, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to assist with an investigation.

According to the MBTA, all trains on the Plymouth and Kingston lines operated 20-30 minutes late due to the fire activity. The first train arrived at the South Weymouth station around 6:45 a.m.

Ingenuity! Digging under tracks in S Weymouth to connect fire hose so they can keep commuter rail running. #7News pic.twitter.com/1t5VxMKWgQ — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) September 14, 2017

