Massive blaze destroys home hours after tenants get evicted

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A massive blaze ripped through a home on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury on Wednesday night, just hours after an eviction notice was served, police say.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames when they responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. They say heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air. 911 callers reported hearing explosions at the home.

“I know that they were having problems with the tenants here,” Brenda Camello said. “My brother had been trying to get them out for quite awhile.”

Camello said a judge recently ordered the tenants inside the home out after a lengthy court battle.

Police said that officers were called to the home earlier in the day to help with the eviction of two residents.

“He was utterly shocked,” the homeowner’s attorney, Ellen Wright said. “He’s going to do whatever he can to get to the bottom of this.”

The fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The home was deemed a total loss.

