WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Sky 7 was over a massive fire in Westford.

Westford Fire received the call earlier this afternoon.

The blaze destroyed a house on Concord Road.

The Westford Fire Department says there is no word on cause of the fire or injuries at this time.

