Massive Cambridge gas leak prompts thousands of evacuations

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Crews in Cambridge responded to a major natural gas leak Friday morning after a contractor in the area of Kendall Square dug into a line, prompting thousands of evacuation.

Fire officials said a high pressure line was ruptured around 8:30 a.m. at a building on Binney Street. Video from Sky7 showed dirt and debris rocketing into the air during the height of the morning commute.

As many as 5,000 residents and workers in the area were evacuated, officials said. Eleven buildings were evacuated. Valves were finally shut off around 9:45 a.m., but not before many buildings in the area were evacuated.

Firefighters, utility crews and a hazardous materials response team are checking for explosive readings in the area and are working to determine if the area can be deemed safe again. It’s not clear when the gas line will be fixed. No set timetable for repairs has been established.

A safety perimeter was established in the area. Linskey Way and Binney Street were closed while crews scrambled to identify the source of the leak.

Witnesses in the area said it sounded like “a bomb went off” when the line was first ruptured. Others described a “very strong odor” as a giant plume could be seen in the area.

Officials said an incident of such magnitude is “unusual.” No injuries were reported.

