Massive, fast-moving blaze destroys home in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MA (WHDH) - A home in Pembroke was destroyed Tuesday morning by a massive, fast-moving blaze.

Firefighters responded to the home on Mattakeesett Street and found flames shooting from the roof and thick, black smoke billowing into the air.

“I ran out to the street and instantaneously, the whole house was engulfed,” homeowner Jared Bunker said of the intense flames.

The stubborn fire left nothing but charred remains of the home behind. It even spread to a neighboring home, causing more damage.

“That house went up fast, very fast,” neighbor Tammy Perry said.

Officials say fortunately no one was injured in the fire.

Neighbors say they are saddened by the devastating loss, especially as it comes on the Fourth of July.

“Insurance pays for the house, but it doesn’t pay for all the memories,”Bunker said.

The Pembroke fire chief says the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

