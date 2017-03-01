Massive fire breaks out at gym in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a gym in Haverhill.

The fire broke out at the Cedardale Health and Fitness facility on Boston Road.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the facility, prompting fire crews to douse the roof with water to battle the blaze.

Crews dealt with thick, heavy smoke while fighting the fire.

Officials say at this time there are no reports of injuries.

