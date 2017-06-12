Massive fire destroys 3 homes, damages 8 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – A massive fire tore through several homes on Bennington Street in Lawrence on Sunday.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says three buildings were fully engulfed by flames when crews arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m.

A total of eight homes were damaged and three were completely destroyed by the raging blaze. Eighteen fire departments responded to help battle the fire, which caused an estimated $1 million in damage, officials say.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital; two for heat exhaustion, while another firefighter was taken for a shoulder injury. No other serious injuries were reported.

City officials are still trying to determine how many people were forced from there homes. Moriarty says anyone who has been displaced by the fire should go to the Arlington School.

Before firefighters arrived on the scene, resident Iganico Duren told 7News that he helped rescue an elderly woman trapped inside one of the homes on the first floor. He told 7News that he kicked down several doors to make the rescue.

Moriarty says the heat and desperate need for water made it difficult to battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

