Massive fire destroys popular fitness center in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A popular gym in Haverhill was destroyed Wednesday morning after a massive blaze ripped through the building.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the Cedardale Health and Fitness facility on Boston Road.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the facility, prompting fire crews to douse the roof with water to battle the blaze.

“When they arrived, they had a report of a fire in the storage area in the building,” Chief William Laliberty said.

Crews dealt with thick, heavy smoke while fighting the fire. No injuries were reported.

Laliberty said crews struggled with positioning their trucks because the facility is so large. He said they also battled water pressure issues.

“It was just tough to get to the area where the fire was because of the size and location of the building,” Laliberty said.

Club members said they are devastated by the destructive occurrence, but are confident that the gym will be rebuilt.

