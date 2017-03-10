Massive fire rips through triple-decker in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Officials in Southbridge are investigating after a three-unit apartment went up in flames Friday morning.

Fire crews responded around 10 a.m. to the complex on Rose Street and found flames shooting from the building.

Officials said dozens of firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire.

