Massive fire rips through triple-decker home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire Thursday ripped through a triple-decker home in Lawrence.

The two-alarm fire broke out Thursday around 2 p.m on Doyle Street as some residents were asleep inside.

Video from Sky7 showed heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and struggled to get water on the flames because the home was located on a hill.

Officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

About a dozen people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Officials believe the fire started on a back porch. The cause is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)