Massive fire sparks at Somerset firearms store

SOMERSET, Mass. (WHDH) — A massive fire broke out at a firearms store in Somerset on Sunday evening.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. at the Commonwealth Firearms Store on County Street. Firefighters were forced to evacuate several nearby homes and businesses.

No injuries were reported but several pops and bangs could be heard from inside the store as ammunition went off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A witness told 7News the fire appeared to have started in the back of the building.

