WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Webster.

It started Tuesday night on East Main Street.

Firefighters tore through windows and the roof to get at the flames.

We’re told the building is vacant and the fire is considered suspicious.

Some people living nearby had to evacuate for a few hours.

Nobody was hurt.

