Massive manhunt underway for alleged rapist who escaped from police

A massive manhunt is underway for an alleged rapist who escaped from police in Ohio.

Officials said the suspect, Bradon Powell, escaped while being driven to an Ohio jail on Friday afternoon.

Police said he was handcuffed and shacked around the waist and ankles.

Officials said Powell managed to get the deputy in a headlock, causing them to crash.

He then took the deputy’s gun and keys to the handcuffs.

Powell is then accused of cuffing the deputy to the steering wheel before running.

The deputy is expected to be OK.

Officials said there was no barrier between the officer and Powell in the van.

