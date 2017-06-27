Massive moose runs loose through streets of Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester Tuesday were forced to jump into action after receiving a report of a massive moose that was running loose through the streets in the city.

State environmental police found the 400-pound moose hiding in the reeds near a pond behind the Worcester Fire headqueaters.

Firefighters helped officers track it down, corner it and tranquilize it for transport to a wooded area.

Officials say the moose romped through a housing complex before it was eventually loaded up for transport.

“This one got a little deeper into the city than we would have hoped for,” Deputy Chief John Sullivan said.

Officials say they are glad the animal did not charge into traffic.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)