ROSE HILL, NC (WHDH) — A massive fire devastated a historic church in north carolina monday.

The roof at the rose hill united methodist church collapsed on firefighters trying to get in.

At least one firefighter was hurt in the collapse.

The nearly 100-year-old church is considered a total loss.

