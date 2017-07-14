Massive sinkhole swallows homes in Florida neighborhood

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities in Pasco County, Florida, are evacuating residents of several homes after a 200-foot sinkhole opened in the ground, swallowing two homes.

Firefighters told Fox 13 that the hole grew within minutes, prompting officials to evacuate the neighborhood.

“If we need to come and knock on your door, you should be ready to go. We will continue to back this up about 100 feet at a time or whatever the building inspector tells us,” assistant county administrator Kevin Guthrie said. “This is a very fluid situation. The sinkhole, by no means, is stable.”

The sinkhole collapsing a home was caught on camera by a nearby resident. “I can’t believe it for my family,” said a man who lost his home. “I’m in shock.”

At least two homes were swallowed after the sinkhole opened. “Unbelievable, very emotional,” said another girl who lost her home. “It was a cracking, and then it happened quick. It was like not even 30 minutes that the whole house fell down.”

No further details were immediately available.

You can see the movement from the first picture and about two hours later to second picture pic.twitter.com/Fsp39uOoqX — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) July 14, 2017

Another view of the home on ocean pines drive in Land o Lakes pic.twitter.com/3RP7SnPkzm — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) July 14, 2017

