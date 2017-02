BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Strong winds and heavy snow snapped a massive tree Monday, sending it crashing down on a home in Billerica.

The tree landed on a house on Belmont Road and also on top of a car parked in the driveway.

The homeowner said he and his family were inside when the tree rocked the home.

No one was hurt when the tree fell.

