Massive water main break shuts down busy street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break Monday has shut down a busy street, creating traffic trouble near Boston City Hall.

A fire hydrant pipe at Congress and Sudbury Streets broke around 2 a.m and sent water gushing into the roadway, leaving the area flooded.

Crews were still at the scene Monday evening working to make necessary that are needed to reopen the area to traffic.

The northbound side of Congress Street is closed from North Street to State Street. The southbound side is shut down from State Street to New Sudbury Street.

Crews responding to the scene early Monday said the roads looked like an icy river.

Salt trucks rushed in an treated the area throughout the day to ensure the area did not ice over.

It’s not clear when roadway will open, but officials hope to have the repairs complete before Tuesday’s commute.

